×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK

YOUR MONEY: How do I move my pension?

This week, we take a look at what you need to do when moving a retirement product from one provider to another

08 September 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/paktaotik2
Picture: 123RF/paktaotik2

I have a question about moving retirement products between providers. Is there a cost-effective solution that does not involve selling underlying assets and buying with the new provider? I want to minimise costs. Is it better to just leave it where it is and start investing anew with a different service provider?

— Fat Wallet community member

Moving a retirement product is an easy, albeit potentially lengthy, process and need not involve selling underlying assets at all.

First, request a section 14 quote from your current provider. This quote will detail the value of the funds and highlight any penalty it may be charging. The penalty may seem scary, but if the new provider is offering a lower-fee product, you could make up that penalty fairly quickly in saved costs.

Ideally a retirement product fee should not be much more than 1% annually in total, with some providers even offering a fee of 0.2%. With the section 14 quote you find your new provider, open the account and request the transfer process, which the provider will largely manage. Now you wait.

Selling out of the products within the existing product will probably entail a cost, but this will be included in the quote, as will entering the products at the new provider. Also, as it’s a transfer from one regulation 28 structure to another, you won’t have to pay capital gains tax on the underlying assets sold. It should all happen fairly quickly — though in some cases it can take up to six months.

Your Money team 

Send us your questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za

YOUR MONEY: Retail bonds vs bond ETFs

A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

YOUR MONEY: Confusion over two-pot plan

The National Treasury is moving ahead with a ‘two-pot’ system to allow for easier access to employee pension funds, but this will take some time to ...
Money & Investing
1 week ago

YOUR MONEY: What’s the deal with the 20-year home loan?

This week, an FM reader asks whether there are any workable ideas for paying off a bond in a shorter time than the usual 20 years
Money & Investing
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Heineken’s cheap shot at Distell
Money & Investing
2.
It’s never too late to start saving for retirement
Money & Investing
3.
SIMON BROWN: The best ways to buy your wheels
Money & Investing
4.
YOUR MONEY: Confusion over two-pot plan
Money & Investing
5.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Nedbank, sell Motus
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.