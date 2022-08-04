YOUR MONEY: What’s the deal with the 20-year home loan?

It’s all systems go for the new retirement system, which allows employees to draw from their pension funds without the same penalties as before
There is one environmental, social and governance consultancy that isn’t afraid of losing business. And its annual rating of the JSE companies illustrates this
Insurance companies at odds over payouts for July riot damage
With Cyril Ramaphosa emerging strongly from the ANC policy conference this weekend, his re-election as party president in December looks secure — for now, at least. The race, however, is on for the ...
A new precinct planned around the high court in Joburg is yet another plan to fix the decayed CBD. But can this work, where previous plans haven’t? And can it really lure the lawyers back from ...
This week, an FM reader asks whether there are any workable ideas for paying off a bond in a shorter time than the usual 20 years.
Answer:
Paying off a bond in less than 20 years is always a good idea. This is especially relevant in the rising interest rate environment we’re now in. To pay the bond off faster requires that the reader increase their monthly instalment. Paying in a little extra from the start can save a property owner a lot of money over the repayment period. The figures below, sourced from the FNB home loan calculator, show the potential savings for a home loan with an 8.25% interest rate.
The savings get bigger the higher the interest rate — in other words, an extra R500 payment on a loan charging 9.25% interest saves R31,563 more than a loan charging 8.25%. It’s pretty straightforward maths.
The more interesting question is: should you try to settle your home loan in a shorter period? Our view is yes, but … Yes, to the extent that you have additional cash flow available, but only if your personal balance sheet allows you to.
Ideally you should pay off a home loan with inflation. A home loan is long-term debt, so you get to benefit from inflation. Simply inflate away the debt over time. Your income is likely to grow by inflation over the years, but your bond repayments will fluctuate with interest rates. And there is a compounding effect on your income, but not on your repayments. After 10 years the instalment on the loan is likely to be a lot lower as a percentage of your income than when you took out the loan. Mine went from more than 40% to below 15% of my income over 12 years.
But as discretionary income becomes available, how much should you allocate to additional home loan repayments? Our view is that your personal balance sheet should guide you. Settling a bond too quickly may mean that your balance sheet is dominated by a bulky, illiquid asset that does not generate income — your home.
Rather, a strong balance sheet has diversity (different types of assets like property, unit trusts, shares, offshore investments and so forth), liquidity (for life’s unforeseen events), good growth prospects and low concentration risk. If the reader’s balance sheet is strong enough, by all means they can increase their instalments and settle the home loan faster. If not, they should focus on building a strong balance sheet first.
— Craig Gradidge (CFP) is co-founder of Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Send us your questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
READER LETTER OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: What’s the deal with the 20-year home loan?
Should you try to settle your home loan in a shorter period? Our view is yes, but …
This week, an FM reader asks whether there are any workable ideas for paying off a bond in a shorter time than the usual 20 years.
Answer:
Paying off a bond in less than 20 years is always a good idea. This is especially relevant in the rising interest rate environment we’re now in. To pay the bond off faster requires that the reader increase their monthly instalment. Paying in a little extra from the start can save a property owner a lot of money over the repayment period. The figures below, sourced from the FNB home loan calculator, show the potential savings for a home loan with an 8.25% interest rate.
The savings get bigger the higher the interest rate — in other words, an extra R500 payment on a loan charging 9.25% interest saves R31,563 more than a loan charging 8.25%. It’s pretty straightforward maths.
The more interesting question is: should you try to settle your home loan in a shorter period? Our view is yes, but … Yes, to the extent that you have additional cash flow available, but only if your personal balance sheet allows you to.
Ideally you should pay off a home loan with inflation. A home loan is long-term debt, so you get to benefit from inflation. Simply inflate away the debt over time. Your income is likely to grow by inflation over the years, but your bond repayments will fluctuate with interest rates. And there is a compounding effect on your income, but not on your repayments. After 10 years the instalment on the loan is likely to be a lot lower as a percentage of your income than when you took out the loan. Mine went from more than 40% to below 15% of my income over 12 years.
But as discretionary income becomes available, how much should you allocate to additional home loan repayments? Our view is that your personal balance sheet should guide you. Settling a bond too quickly may mean that your balance sheet is dominated by a bulky, illiquid asset that does not generate income — your home.
Rather, a strong balance sheet has diversity (different types of assets like property, unit trusts, shares, offshore investments and so forth), liquidity (for life’s unforeseen events), good growth prospects and low concentration risk. If the reader’s balance sheet is strong enough, by all means they can increase their instalments and settle the home loan faster. If not, they should focus on building a strong balance sheet first.
— Craig Gradidge (CFP) is co-founder of Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Send us your questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
CHRIS GILMOUR: Unlikely that the Sarb’s 75 bps increase will be the last
SIMON BROWN: Calculating your net worth
Kill bond or invest?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.