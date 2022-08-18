SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
SIMON BROWN: Energy saving hacks for the Eskom-weary
There are plenty of small, sometimes peculiar hacks that together can end up saving you a lot of electricity, and money
The petrol price is slowly easing its way lower and, in time, food inflation will fade. But one cost that is not going away is the cost of energy. Yes — we’re looking at you Eskom. But there are ways we can manage that bill lower.
Some, like the often-mentioned geyser blanket, don’t make much difference as newer geysers are well insulated, but it will help on an older geyser. You can reduce the temperature to 55° but the bigger saving is to just use less hot water by showering rather than bathing.
Another saving is when washing clothes; most machines default to washing at 40° and unless you have kids getting really dirty that is overkill. Reducing to 30° or even just using the water as it comes out of the tap is a saving.
We all know about energy saving light bulbs but what about those devices we turn off that don’t actually turn off, rather they go into standby mode? Your television is one culprit and turning it off at the wall means it really is off and not using any energy at all.
One hack that seems counterintuitive is to make sure your freezer is full (I know, this is a cost in itself). But a half empty freezer is cooling a lot of air whereas a full freezer means less air and more already frozen goods, requiring less energy all round.
Insulation is also important, especially in the colder parts of the country. Sure, triple glazed windows would be great but they’re expensive. However, just using a weather strip from your local hardware store on windows and doors can stop cold air coming in and hot air leaving. We find they suffer from wear and tear and need replacing every few years, but they are a cheap and easy way to keep the right air in the right place. And don’t forget the bottom of the door as well.
Another hack that seems odd is if you have a ceiling fan in the room. They are naturally great for cooling in summer, but they can also be used in reverse during winter. The fan is usually run clockwise, pulling air towards the ceiling and pulling in cooler air to the lower part of the room. But if it also runs “backwards” or anticlockwise, as many do, you’ll send the warmer air near the ceiling downwards, helping to warm the people below. Keep the speed low so as not to create a breeze.
Gas for heating and cooking is also an excellent option, but with challenges. For cooking you need a gas stove and the cost of replacing your existing stove with a gas one is not cheap. Heating, however, is possible and while gas is also a cost, it’s a lot less than heating with electricity.
None of these tips saves a huge amount on their own, but an energy conscious household implementing many of them will certainly benefit from a lower electricity bill every month.
