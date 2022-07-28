Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
People in Khayelitsha feel abandoned by police and politicians as gangsters run amok
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse’s R17-trillion market cap. ...
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
If an agreement hammered out last week between Russia and Ukraine with the help of Turkey can be successfully implemented and grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports are resumed, pressure in the global crops market will be eased.
Ukraine is the fifth-largest supplier of wheat, which is why its invasion by Russia sent the food price index of the UN’s Food & Agriculture Organisation to a record high in March...
POTASH & PHOSPHATES
The JSE’s newest cash crop
Kore Potash shares have been on a charge this year, thanks to ‘crazy’ potash prices. But this is no one-season wonder
