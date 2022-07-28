×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

POTASH & PHOSPHATES

The JSE’s newest cash crop

Kore Potash shares have been on a charge this year, thanks to ‘crazy’ potash prices. But this is no one-season wonder

28 July 2022 - 05:00 David McKay

If an agreement hammered out last week between Russia and Ukraine with the help of Turkey can be successfully implemented and grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports are resumed, pressure in the global crops market will be eased.

Ukraine is the fifth-largest supplier of wheat, which is why its invasion by Russia sent the food price index of the UN’s Food & Agriculture Organisation to a record high in March...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.