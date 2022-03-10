Santam: a solid punt for your portfolio
Its dreadful treatment of clients over Covid aside, Santam remains one of the JSE’s most solid picks, say analysts
10 March 2022 - 05:00
Despite rotten weather, fire damage and the aftermath of Covid-related business interruption claims, short-term insurer Santam and its shareholders are sitting pretty.
It’s a welcome and possibly surprising farewell gift from Lizé Lambrechts, who will retire soon as CEO after almost eight years at the helm, given Santam’s reluctance to stump up for clients during the pandemic...
