Inside Prosus’ $5.5bn bet on food delivery
Naspers, through its subsidiary Prosus, holds e-commerce assets valued at $39bn (excluding China’s Tencent). That is four times the size of Sasol’s market cap. This article on food delivery is the first in a series on the business segments Naspers is betting hundreds of billions of rands on for the future
12 August 2021 - 05:00
It started eight years ago with a $2m punt on iFood, Brazil’s meal-ordering platform.
Back then, half the orders were sent in by fax and the business was mostly servicing São Paulo, says Larry Illg CEO of Prosus’s food delivery segment...
