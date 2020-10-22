Cartrack riding right over Covid
Owner-managed vehicle tracking group Cartrack is one of the JSE’s best performers this year. With good reason
22 October 2020 - 05:00
The outbreak of Covid-19 sent most companies into a skid … some even ploughed dangerously into a ditch.
Vehicle tracking and fleet management company Cartrack, on the other hand, managed to steer reassuringly along its growth course during the six months to end-August.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now