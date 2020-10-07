Zeder holds dividend, but says agricultural conditions are improving

Agribusiness group Zeder has opted to hold on to its interim dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty, although it says climactic conditions are looking favourable for SA’s agricultural sector.

The Western Cape saw good winter rainfall, the group said, while above normal summer rains are also expected. In spite of this, the group has opted to hold onto its cash due to economic uncertainty, while it also had paid out a R3.9bn special dividend in April.

Zeder is in the midst of an existential re-evaluation following the disposal of two of its largest investments in 2020, which has seen its status shift to that of an investment entity, and has resulted in accounting changes.

Due to its R6.41bn disposal of its stake in Pioneer Foods in March and R308m disposal of its stake in Quantum Foods in June, the group status shift means it now evaluates its performance based on the valuation of investments, when previously it had also focused on the earnings performance of investees.

Due to the accounting changes, Zeder‘s results for the six months to end-August are not directly comparable with the prior period. The group, however, reported a headline loss per share of 3.5c, from headline earnings per share of 2.4c previously.

At the end of August the group had had an investment portfolio of R4.9bn, which included a R2bn stake in unlisted seeds and chemicals company Zaad, and a R999m stake in fruit group Capespan.

Zeder also a R1bn stake in The Logistics Group, which owns and operates various port assets and warehouses in SA and Mozambique.

In September, the group has announced the departure of CEO Norman Celliers and that it was considering a strategy shift, hinting at possible further asset sales.

Zeder said on Wednesday it had opted to be conservative with its cash and would not pay an interim dividend, while it is still considering its strategic options.

The group had paid a special dividend of 230c per share in April — a R3.9bn payout.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za