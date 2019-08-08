Investment platforms: making an informed choice

As investors we should know a lot about the platforms through which we funnel large portions of our personal wealth.

The problem is that many linked investment service providers — set up to counter black-box investments from life assurers — may be more opaque than we’d like to think.

That point was driven home recently by the first survey of investment platforms, compiled by The Collaborative Exchange.

These platforms are used by millions of investors in retirement annuities, umbrella funds, living annuities and tax-free savings accounts and the survey was aimed at providing financial advisers with a fair comparison. But only six of close to 20 investment platforms operating in the market agreed to participate.

While the six that provided their details hold 71% of the R1.2-trillion local investors have invested through these platforms, the failure of the others to disclose their information leaves advisers and direct investors without much insight into even all the major players.