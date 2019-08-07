Limiting tax incentives to investment in SMEs is shortsighted

The Treasury’s latest proposed amendments to impose a R2.5m cap on the amount an investor can put into a section 12J investment in any single year will have the unfortunate effect of limiting the funds available for small business development.

The main purpose of section 12J of the Income Tax Act, which allows investors in specified vehicles to deduct 100% of the amount invested from their income tax liability in that year, is to retain funds in SA to stimulate business growth and create additional jobs.

By its nature, 12J appeals to high-net-worth individuals, who without this tax break would invest those funds offshore. Small businesses in SA have struggled to access either equity or conventional bank finance, particularly in the last few years as banks have become more risk-averse.

Section 12J has helped to fill this need. Although the deduction allowed for section 12J investments costs the country’s fiscus 45c in the rand in taxes sacrificed in the short term, the economy benefits from the investment of 100c in the rand in a range of job-creating activities. In time, those businesses will also start paying taxes. The multiplier effect of every rand invested in the SA economy is exponential.

The section 12J industry association is currently surveying venture capital companies to measure the amount of capital raised by the industry, the amount of capital deployed, the number of jobs created and what sectors are attracting this funding.