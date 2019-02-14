SA scores from Africa exodus

SA, despite its many problems, might actually start looking like a safer bet for multinational firms looking to park their cash than its peers on the continent.

The exit of Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative investment manager, from key markets such as Nigeria and Ethiopia has delivered another devastating blow to the region, which has experienced an exodus of foreign companies such as Barclays, General Motors and insurance broker AON.

A UN report released in January showed that some regions in Africa had double-digit declines in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2018. The continent, which registered a 6% increase in FDI inflows, was saved by SA and Egypt.

New York-based Blackstone’s exit will threaten key infrastructure projects in Ethiopia and Nigeria, projects both countries were banking on to increase economic activity.

US news outlets reported last week that Blackstone was withdrawing from its African infrastructure drive and selling its African subsidiary, Black Rhino Group, back to its management.

The companies announced the tie-up in 2014 to identify, finance and construct large-scale infrastructure projects across Sub-Saharan Africa. Black Rhino, an investment firm with offices in Joburg and Dakar, is in the process of constructing solar and gas power plants in Nigeria. With Royal Bafokeng subsidiary Mining, Oil & Gas Services, it had also planned a $1.35bn multiproduct fuel pipeline in Ethiopia. Blackstone confirmed in January 2018 that the fuel pipeline project has been put on hold, and it now appears that Blackstone stopped funding Black Rhino around that time.

Blackstone has not elaborated on the challenges it faced in Africa, but Signal Risk analyst Menzi Ndhlovu says not having in-depth knowledge about challenges that uniquely affect Africa is putting foreign companies at a relative disadvantage. It is one of the reasons early growth is stunted.

"Entrants must typically grapple with relatively uncertain political environments, weak institutions and public encroachment on the private sector for mostly populist reasons," he says.