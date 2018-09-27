Merger with Fairfax will ease CIG’s liquidity struggles

Consolidated Infrastructure Group (CIG) is set for a cash injection after the Competition Tribunal approved its merger with Canadian-based investment firm Fairfax Africa Holdings (FAH).

In addition to improving liquidity, the move will boost CIG’s efforts to turn around struggling power infrastructure subsidiary Consolidated Power Projects Group (Conco).

CIG CEO Raoul Gamsu said the company had struggled in the SA market because of the dearth of investment by state-owned companies.

Conco provides power and extraction services, such as the supply of low-, medium-and high-voltage solutions, electrical substations, overhead power lines and renewable energy.

Gamsu said local trading conditions had been catastrophic. The company needed additional capital to entrench itself in the international market, he said.