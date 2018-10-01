Grand Parade faces a grilling from value-starved shareholders

The shareholders have called for an extraordinary meeting at the end of October to nominate four new directors – including former Spur Corporation CFO Ronel van Dijk and former SABMiller Africa executive Mark Bowman – to the board.

Grand Parade’s executives, headed by long-serving chair Hassen Adams, are resisting the suggested changes, arguing that the existing strategy should not be disrupted.

The activist shareholders will no doubt relish the fact that key brand Burger King, which operated 87 stores in SA at the end of the financial year, is still generating a substantial loss.

After a year of rapid expansion to reach the stipulated target of 80 stores, Burger King increased revenue 22% to R775m and bulked up earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to R23m.

But the net loss only reduced slightly from R29m in 2017 to just under R27m.

Adams said Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins continued to experience a challenging year, especially in the second half.

He said the introduction of the new health promotion levy (sugar tax) and the VAT increase had a significant negative effect on the margins as these costs were absorbed by the businesses to maintain market share growth.

Increased food and supply chain costs further eroded food margins.

In a statement released last week, the activist shareholders argued that Grand Parade’s shift into the quick-service restaurant industry in recent years required a board that had relevant industry skills, knowledge and experience.

"We are concerned that the current board does not have the necessary skills and experience to support Grand Parade’s plans to grow in the quick-service restaurant industry."

They maintained the proposed directors had significant experience in a broad range of applicable industries — including gaming, fast-moving consumer goods and the quick-service restaurant industry.

Grand Parade has also been rocked by a spate of executive departures over the past 18 months – including two group CEOs and a CEO of Burger King.

The shareholders believed the current governance structures at Grand Parade were not sufficient to "attract and retain the best talent, which is a crucial underpin for Grand Parade’s long-term success".

They believe a strong, independent and appropriately skilled board is needed to hold management to account.

Adams, however, pointed out that Burger King’s average monthly restaurant revenues increased by 5.3% from R865,000 in 2017 to R911,000 this year, largely as a result of positive restaurant comparative sales of 3.45% (2017: 1.82%) as well as a proportional increase in revenue from "drive thru" sites opened towards the end of the 2017 financial year.

Adams stressed Burger King continued to focus on market share growth by managing menu pricing.

A total of 15.6-million customers were served by Burger King this year compared with 13.3-million in 2017.