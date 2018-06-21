Three empowerment companies to watch

The market value of these two listed investments is already significantly higher than AEEI’s market capitalisation of about R3bn — which speaks to market scepticism around the "market" valuation attributed to the scarcely traded Ayo shares.

If the see-through market value of AEEI’s Ayo shares is halved, then the company’s NAV is still well ahead of the market price — remembering a R600m portfolio of strategic investments that include significant minority stakes in listed counters Pioneer Foods and fund manager Sygnia as well as unlisted defence contractor Saab SA.

At AEEI’s recent investment presentation, an eye-popping slide showing a directors’ portfolio valuation of R21.50/share was offered. This number was based on a R1.5bn valuation of the 55% stake in Premier and an R8.4bn value for Ayo. Both these figures appear to be stretched valuations based on potential deal flow by both Premier and Ayo.

It is easy to laugh off such heady directors’ valuations. Then again, eyes also rolled when Abdulla suggested a future value of 500c for the old Sekunjalo five years ago when the share price was less than 50c. Abdulla has also consistently delivered on promises to shareholders — whether in terms of turnaround efforts or executing corporate action.

Certainly some serious deal flows need to materialise fairly quickly at Ayo to justify current market valuations, while Premier will need to snag more acquisitions to diversify its profit catch further.

The FM has long held that a merger between Premier and Sea Harvest would create an imposing local fishing enterprise to challenge Oceana. But it would require some careful corporate angling to preclude lines getting tangled in what will be increasingly choppy waters in the run-up to the 2020 long-term fishing rights awards.

A key short-term consideration for those weighing up AEEI as an investment proposition will be the generosity of a mooted special dividend that could follow the recent R990m sale of its 30% stake in British Telecoms SA to Ayo.

In terms of a more immediate prospect for value unlock, GPI looks a fairly good bet. A concerted effort to unlock value would also placate nervous shareholders who have watched four top executives quickly exiting the boardroom.

At this point, GPI founder, chair and significant shareholder Hassen Adams is large and in charge after CEOs and financial directors seemed only able to endure brief stints.

GPI has in recent years effectively become a hybrid empowerment company because of its operational role taken when it snagged the master franchise agreement for fast-food business Burger King.

Burger King has not yet chipped in to the bottom line, but GPI has secured ongoing exclusivity by achieving the stipulated target of opening 80 stores by the end of this month.

Gut feel is that the rapid rollout of Burger King undertaken during the financial year to end-June will continue into the 2019 financial year to secure profitable critical mass as quickly as possible.

In terms of funding this rollout, GPI has already signalled the sale of a chunk of its 18% stake in restaurant franchiser Spur Corp, which will hopefully bring in between R200m and R300m in the next few months.

The issue at GPI is that it is difficult to establish a fair value for Burger King, which is slated in the latest accounts at R827m.

An easier valuation to quantify is the R866m value placed on GPI’s 15% stake in gaming group SunWest — which owns the cash spinning GrandWest casino — and the R676m tag on the 30% stake in limited payout machine operator Sun Slots. Combined, these valuations — stripping out GPI’s borrowings — are worth more than 300c/share compared with a share price of about 210c.

No only does the share price offer a free option on Burger King, but GPI’s Cape Town central headquarters carries a value of between R180m and R230m.

There are also two potential X-factors at GPI. First, the innocuous R30m investment in the Golden Valley Casino in Worcester could be worth more, should plans eventually materialise to allow Western Cape casino operators to transfer an existing licence to Cape Town.

Then there is the possibility that GPI considers relinquishing its operational role at Burger King once critical mass is achieved, and then sells down its holding in the master franchise to a significant minority level.

This would re-establish GPI as a pukka empowerment investment company with a stronger dividend-paying profile and the opportunity to further diversify the portfolio.

*The writer’s spouse holds shares in Brimstone