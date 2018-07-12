Redefine Properties goes big in Poland

The deal was sourced by Griffin Real Estate, a leading Polish property group and Redefine’s local partner, which will own the remaining 5% of the logistics portfolio.

The R2.9bn acquisition takes Redefine’s exposure in Poland to close to R9bn, which accounts for just more than 10% of its total property assets worth R88.5bn.

Late last year it acquired a 25% stake in a portfolio of 28 shopping centres across Poland via a R907.9m investment in Chariot Top Group. Redefine also owns a 36.2% stake in fellow JSE-listed Echo Polska Properties, a retail-focused, pure Polish play.

The latest acquisition means that Poland is now Redefine’s largest offshore market in terms of geographical exposure, followed by Australia and the UK via JSE-listed RDI Reit (see graph).

Peter Clark, portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management, says the Polish logistics acquisition is accretive and will therefore boost dividend (or distribution) growth from the outset.

"It will also go a long way to reduce the need to use nonrecurring income growth to support distribution growth."

Clark refers to the growing but unpopular trend among property stocks to add trading and development fees and other one-off sources of revenue — other than pure rental income — to dividend payouts.

He says this practice, together with the fact that Redefine has a stretched balance sheet with a relatively high loan to value of 40.1% (at end-February), have weighed negatively on investor sentiment.

However, Clark says management has made good headway in addressing investor concerns by using capital from asset sales to pay down debt. He refers to the proceeds from Redefine’s recent disposal of its holding in Cromwell Australia that have been used to reduce gearing and partly to buy the Polish logistics portfolio.

Clark says it is also encouraging that management is dealing with corporate governance issues and streamlining the business, particularly with respect to geographic exposure.

Until recently, some investors regarded Redefine’s portfolio as overly diversified and complicated in terms of its various offshore holdings.