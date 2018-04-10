Grit Real Estate applies for a London listing

Companies / Property

10 April 2018 - 05:52 Alistair Anderson
Bronwyn Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED
Grit Real Estate, the pan-African property fund, has applied to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to compete for larger institutional investors abroad.

Grit, the only JSE-listed company that invests solely in real estate in the rest of Africa, will also offer offshore investors dividend yields not offered by European property funds.

The company listed on the JSE in 2014 with R2.2bn of assets and spent years scouting the continent for opportunities. Grit now pays dollar-denominated dividends and manages about $600m worth of assets in seven African countries.

"Following consultation with Grit’s major shareholders and advisers, we have resolved to submit an application to the UK listing authority for the admission of Grit’s ordinary shares to a listing on the standard listing segment of the official list of the UK listing authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange," the group said.

Chief financial officer Leon Paul van de Moortele said that Grit would enhance its liquidity and corporate governance through the listing.

Grapgic: KAREN MOOLMAN
"By jumping through the hoops that the LSE puts forward we effectively get a double check on our governance.

"This is great considering we are a landlord for multinationals in African markets, which some investors may have believed are prone to corruption," Van de Moortele said.

Grit has targeted a total dollar return of 12% for its 2018 financial year and an 8.25% dividend yield and 3.75% net asset value growth. This is while UK and European funds can manage 3%-5% dividend yield. Grit would have primary listings on the JSE main board and the LSE main market. Its primary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius would be termed a secondary listing.

CEO and founder Bronwyn Corbett, said Grit intended to raise additional equity funding through the placing and offer for subscription or sale from treasury of up to 250-million shares in conjunction with the LSE listing. The issue would comprise a placing and a public offer in the UK. In SA and Mauritius the issue would comprise a private placement with only invited investors in SA and Mauritius entitled to participate.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Grit’s patient investors likely to be rewarded as fund targets 12% return

Investors like Grit’s ability to find more opportunities in a diverse mix of African countries, according to a property analyst
Companies
18 days ago

Africa rising (again)

The real estate investment case for the African continent may no longer be as compelling, but there are pockets of opportunity
Features
18 days ago

WATCH: How Grit’s focus on Africa has paid off

Chief finance officer Leon van de Moortele spoke to Business Day TV about Grit Real Estate’s interim results
Companies
2 months ago

Property index achieves double-digit growth for second year in a row

But although SA’s listed property index provided a healthy total return in 2017, it underperformed the JSE top 40, which returned 23.07%
Companies
3 months ago

