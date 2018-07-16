Companies / Property

Spear appoints its first woman director

16 July 2018 - 19:42 Alistair Anderson
Rozette Phillips. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rozette Phillips. Picture: SUPPLIED

Western Cape-focused Spear has appointed a woman to its board, in an industry where they are largely under-represented.

The group, which listed in November 2016 and has grown its assets from R1.5bn to R3.3bn, announced the appointment of Dr Rozette Phillips as its first woman non-executive director. The listed property sector has very few women in senior managerial roles. Of the 50 or so listed companies in the industry, there are only two female CEOs: at Texton Property Fund and Grit Real Estate.

Spear's CEO Quintin Rossi said "Roze is a superb addition to the board and we look forward to the valuable insights [she] will add to the business through her vast knowledge and understanding of innovation, mentorship and the impact of the information age on our business. As a business we look at technology and real estate as a symbiosis that must be well understood to unlock the vast advantages that it offers. Roze will guide Spear in its understanding of digital technology and the benefits it presents to Spear".

Phillips is the management consulting lead and geographic council member for Accenture Africa, and a board member of Accenture SA. She has more than 20 years experience in consulting to consumer-related industry clients.

