Grindrod: Calmer waters ahead?

The combination of a supply glut and the financial crisis meant shipping rates fell off a cliff after 2008, driving the Baltic dry index — the bellwether for the shipping industry — from its record high of 11,793 on May 20 2008 to around 700 by November that year, though the index dropped to its real nadir only in February 2016, when it sank to 290 points.

It takes two to three years to deliver a ship, and Werbeloff estimates that the sluggish pace of shipbuilding means that the global fleet is growing at just 2%/year, while demand in terms of tonne kilometres — a standard measurement for the industry — is now between 3% and 4% a year, "so it looks like a really good time to list a shipping company" Werbeloff says.

Another element is a battalion of stern new rules floated by the International Maritime Organisation that will force owners to install equipment to clean ships’ dirty ballast water as well as a strict cap on the sulphur content in marine fuel to cut carbon emissions. These rules are set to kick in between 2020 and 2024 and mean plenty of older vessels will be headed for the scrapyard.

Grindrod Shipping, Werbeloff believes, is "very well placed to raise further capital if it wants to expand the fleet, because the demand is there", giving it the muscle to buy newer, eco-friendly ships set to benefit from the organisation’s laws. "If it expands its fleet, instead of being a smaller cap it could reach $500m or $600m." Werbeloff expects a capital raising down the line.

The Baltic dry index is dominated by the largest, Capesize, container ships, while Grindrod owns medium and smaller ships: 20 "handysize drybulk carriers" and 12 Supramax vessels. Its liquid bulk fleet, which transports things like refined petroleum products, owns 11 medium-range and four small tankers.

As for potential trade wars between the US and China, Grindrod Shipping’s CEO Martyn Wade indicates the company is not overly bothered. "The goods sanctioned by the US will have little, if any, effect on Grindrod Shipping, and while the Chinese tariffs on soya beans could be detrimental to the dry cargo market, other exporting nations will look to make up the shortfall, with a potential positive increase in the ton-per-sea-mile equation," he says.