Coronation catching the eye of foreigners

Should Coronation, a focused asset manager with fewer than 300 staff members, still deserve to command such a large market cap?

After all, at nearly R25bn it is twice as valuable as the JSE itself, and similar in value to the much more asset-heavy Barloworld.

Fund managers have proved to be fickle investments, and their assets under management can diminish quickly.

Coronation chief investment officer Karl Leinberger says the house has underperformed on average one year in three.

The company aims to follow a conservative approach to investing and tries not to chase expensive fad stocks.

This wasn’t one of those meltdown years: over the 12 months to April Coronation was fourth out of 11 in the Alexander Forbes Global Manager Watch, with a 7.3% return, and third over three years, with 9.2%. In 2017, to date, it is the top manager.

Yet this has not prevented outflows — most recently, just after the March half-year, from Investment Solutions (IS).

Coronation had been one of the anchor tenants of the popular IS Performer portfolio.

The IS withdrawal makes up the bulk of the R30bn lost in the half-year. But it was a refusal to cut fees, rather than performance, that led to the divorce.

Over the six months to March, the decline in assets that started in September 2015 continued, with a further 4% fall to R576bn.

Coronation CEO Anton Pillay says the key institutional balanced and equity portfolios had been closed to new business for five years.

They reopened in March, and this could turn the tide.

And Pillay concedes that there has been a rebalancing of portfolios away from Coronation. He says the house has held a disproportionately large market share. He points to increased competition, including from the rise of black-owned fund managers. And there continue to be net outflows from retirement funds, as retrenchments and withdrawals take their toll. The institutional book fell from R374bn to R350bn.

The retail (unit trust) book was stronger, remaining stable at R226bn. Pillay says there were net retail outflows of R4bn, but this was in the context of a significant slowdown in core unit trust sales, industry wide, from R50bn to R4bn.