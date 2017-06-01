Tiger gets territorial in SA

But it did participate in a game of another sort in its latest six months, playing the fine balance between pricing and volume.

It paid off for Tiger, which lifted prices by an average of 12% at the cost of a 4% fall in volumes in its SA operations. The end result: a 15% rise in operating income to R2bn.

"We played our portfolio well," says MacDougall. "Our diversified basket of products played to our strengths." It is a formidable basket. Of its 41-brand line-up, 13 brands are number one in their categories: Albany, Fatti’s & Moni’s, Tastic, Jungle Oats, Koo, All Gold, Crosse & Blackwell, Black Cat, Doom, Purity, Enterprise, Maynards and Beacon.

In the latest six months, the group’s groceries division achieved particularly good results, upping operating income 32% to R310m. Even more impressive was the home, personal and baby care division, where operating income soared 71% to R336m.

But Tiger did not have it all its own way in the reporting period. Its export and international division took a hit that left operating income down 25% year on year, at R194m.

Tiger hit particularly strong headwinds in three of its key export markets: Nigeria, Angola and Mozambique. Currency shortages and huge currency value falls combined to create damage.

However, there are positive signs that conditions are improving, particularly in Angola and Mozambique, says MacDougall. "In Angola we are able to leverage off a good trading relationship with Shoprite."

The export and international division is also home to Deli Foods in Nigeria and Chococam in Cameroon, the two remnants of the African empire cobbled together by MacDougall’s predecessor, Peter Matlare.

Nigeria’s second-largest flour-milling firm, Dangote Flour Mills, has been sold off. Tiger bought a 65.7% stake in the firm in October 2012 for R1.5bn. After taking losses and write-offs of more than R5bn, the firm was sold back to Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote’s group for a token US$1 in December 2015.

A 51% stake in East African Group of Ethiopia is also gone, with that deal closed in April. And a 51% stake in Kenyan firm Haco is in the process of being sold.

Chococam and Deli Foods will remain on board says MacDougall, who, perhaps surprisingly, does not rule out future acquisitions in Africa.

But, for now, the focus is certainly going to remain on extracting greater efficiency and profitability from operations in SA.

MacDougall, just getting into his stride, spelt out the path Tiger will follow in a strategic review released in May.

Summing up, the review noted: "The future operating model will refocus on the consumer, reignite innovation and leverage our scale."