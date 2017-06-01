How shareholders forced out Serge Belamant

To its considerable credit, Allan Gray performed a remarkably sharp U-turn once it twigged something might be amiss. Whether this was attributable to a closer look at Net1’s activities or fears about the growing anger among its client base, we’ll never know. But the U-turn marked the beginning of a new corporate life for Belamant.

In mid-March Allan Gray announced it would consider calling a shareholders’ meeting and attempt to remove the board. This was a warning to Belamant that he would have to reconsider his relationship with the company he had nurtured for decades.

He was no longer solely in charge.

For Allan Gray and the other big shareholders, including the IFC, it was the ultimate investment nightmare.

Their investee company had gone feral and they had to redomesticate it without killing it. Fortunately for the SA fund manager, Net1’s primary listing on Nasdaq meant shareholders could take some co-ordinated action without risk of contravention of any JSE or takeover regulation panel-type strictures.

The announcement that the board intended to split the role of chairman and CEO was regarded by most as little more than a tepid beginning to what would have to be an aggressive overhaul of the group’s slack governance.

Belamant’s role as chairman and CEO, which dated back to 2003, should not have been tolerated even if it didn’t contravene any US regulations.

This situation was made potentially more dangerous by the fact that there were only three nonexecutive directors on the board, each of whom had been appointed way back in 2005. Nothing about the situation suggested an independent disciplined board.

The newly appointed chairman, Chris Seabrooke (on the board since 2005), explained that efforts to recruit additional board members were made difficult by the public controversy that had surrounded the company since 2012. The IFC has said it will assist in the process.

In mid-March the big questions were: would Belamant play ball with shareholders’ plans? Would he be able to take instruction from other people, such as the newly appointed chairman? And, if the answer was "no" to both, would the company survive without him?

It’s likely the shareholders realised quickly enough it would be difficult to rein in Belamant. Any doubts they had would have been quashed by the tone and content of his comments during the results teleconference in early May.

Belamant, indignant and unapologetic, talked about the "tarnishing of our reputation and questioning of our business practices due to frivolous and unsubstantiated public attacks". He even talked about plans to introduce a new black economic empowerment partner with the possibility of selling CPS to this entity. There was not even the pretense of falling into line.

After that it was probably just a matter of working out the terms of Belamant’s departure. Shareholders will have to wait until the release of the 2017 annual report later this year for details of what that will cost them.

By then they may also have some idea of whether or not Net1 is, as Belamant seemed to portray it, a one-man show. In addition, by then the quality (and value) of the technology that underpins the Sassa grant payments may have become evident.

The movement in the share price since the announcement of Belamant’s retirement suggests investors are tentative and perhaps relieved by the dramatic move.

While it’s close to its 12-month low, the fall of under 5% since news of Belamant’s departure emerged shows that investors are optimistic that this is not a one-man show.