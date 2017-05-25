DIS-CHEM: Off to a healthy start

Dis-Chem lived up to demanding market expectations in its maiden year as a listed company, delivering a 30.8% rise in adjusted headline EPS (HEPS). But to justify its heady 36 p:e, the health and beauty retailer will have to keep on producing more of the same.

Strongly in Dis-Chem’s favour is its highly resilient drugstore model, in which the front-store profit engine is supported by a back-of-store customer-drawing pharmacy. It is the same model followed by Dis-Chem’s larger arch-rival, Clicks, which is now trading on a 27.6 p:e.

At the retail sales level Dis-Chem lags behind Clicks by a big margin. In its year to February, Dis-Chem reported retail sales of R15.6bn, a retail operating profit of R1.1bn and an operating margin of 7%. In its six months to February, Clicks’ retail sales stood at R9.24bn (annualised R18.5bn), retail operating profit at R700m (R1.4bn annualised) and operating margin at 7.6%. Clicks generates roughly the same level of retail sales and operating profit in its first and second six months.

Where Dis-Chem has an edge is in retail sales growth. In its latest financial year it grew retail sales 15.3%, like-for-like sales 9.1% and volume 8.8%. In its latest six months, Clicks lifted retail sales in its core Clicks store division 13.1%, like-for-like sales 8.4% and volume 7.9%.

It sets the scene for an interesting race between the two sector heavyweights, which already each control about 21% of the pharmacy retail sector. Central to the race will be both groups’ aggressive roll-out of new stores.

Dis-Chem’s objective is to up the number of stores from 117 (15 of which were opened in the past 15 months) to 200 by 2022/2023. It indicates that about 13 to 15 new stores will be opened each year.

"A great deal is resting on Dis-Chem’s ability to open all the new stores it is targeting," says Alec Abraham of Sasfin Securities. "The risk is that [it opens] fewer than planned."

Dis-Chem co-founder Lynette Saltzman is confident. "We feel we can easily achieve our target," she told the Financial Mail just prior to Dis-Chem’s listing in November.

Neither she nor CEO and co-founder Ivan Saltzman were available for comment following the release of the group’s annual results — they were travelling.