Dis-Chem to pay a maiden dividend

Investors who participated in the initial public offering (IPO) of pharmacy chain Dis-Chem in November will receive a maiden 7.35c per share dividend for the year to end-February.

Dis-Chem grew its revenue 15.4% to R18bn and its aftertax profit 13.8% to R655m, according to its financial results released on Wednesday morning.

The chain grew by 11 stores during the reporting period to 108 stores at February 28, helping its retail turnover increase by 15.3%. Excluding new stores, turnover grew 9.1% and product inflation was 6.5% for the year.

Its wholesaler CJ Distribution grew turnover 22.2%. The group opened a warehouse in Durban and is in the process of completing a Cape Town warehouse.

"From the increased wholesale space, CJ Distribution will be focused on increasing its current market share of 25% by continuing to service Dis-Chem, increasing supply to a greater number of The Local Choice (TLC) franchisees and serving a greater number of independent pharmacies," Dis-Chem said.

Regarding the financial year under way, Dis-Chem said it had a strong start, with turnover growing 15.2% during the eight weeks to April 30 from the matching period, but "it is expected that the weak consumer spending environment will continue in 2017 with the ongoing political uncertainty, low economic growth and increase in taxes constraining consumers".