Clicks Group reeling in the good numbers
Health and beauty chain continues its excellent performance, but must now compete with big new JSE rival
On a 28.6 p:e, Clicks is by no means trading at a bargain-basement level. But then it hasn’t done so for many years.
Supporting the health and beauty retailer’s premium rating is a decade-long record of unfailingly delivering solid earnings and dividend growth, even under the toughest conditions.
"David Kneale [CEO since January 2006] has done an unbelievably good job," says Evan Walker of 36One Asset Management.
Reflecting this, Clicks’ return on equity during Kneale’s tenure has soared from 14% to 47%.
What Kneale has done is to harness the resilient qualities of the drugstore model in which the front store is supported by a back-of-store pharmacy. It is the model used by sector giants such as Walgreens in the US.
People clearly place a high priority on their health and feel the same about their appearance.
"Beauty products remain an affordable luxury," says Kneale, who has declared himself a believer in the lipstick index.
The index was devised by Estée Lauder chairman emeritus Leonard Lauder, who observed a consistent pattern of rising beauty product sales during recessionary periods dating back to the Great Depression.
Highlighting its resilience under trying conditions, Clicks lived up to the market’s demanding expectations in its half-year to February, lifting headline EPS 13.5%. During the period, retail sales, including a small, declining contribution from Musica, lifted 11.8% to R9.24bn.
Central to Clicks’ fortunes is its Clicks chain, which ended the half-year with 522 stores, 422 of them with an in-store pharmacy.
With a focus on extracting maximum benefit from the festive season, Clicks pulled out the stops. "We achieved buoyant Christmas sales and reinforced our position as a value retailer," says Kneale.
Clicks lent heavily on aggressive promotions to achieve this. "We pushed buy-two-and-get-one-free promotions hard," says Kneale. "We promoted 2,000 product lines this way. I don’t think anyone else can compete on that scale."
Overall, during the six months to January, promotional sales in Clicks stores jumped 19.7% and made up 34.9% of total sales. Despite this, its retail operating margin lifted to 7.6% from 7.5% a year earlier and operating profit 12.3% to R700m.
Also impressive was a 7.5% rise in same-store sales growth and a 2.3% rise in same-store sales volume.
Walker believes the role played by Clicks’ ClubCard loyalty programme cannot be underestimated. "It is a brilliant programme," he says.
The programme, now in its 19th year, was revamped in 2015. It entailed moving from a paper voucher system to one in which cash rewards are loaded onto cards every two months.
"It is a far more modern and convenient system," says Kneale.
The revamped programme is attracting new members in droves. At the end of January there were 6.5m active members, up from 5.7m a year earlier and from 4.7m two years earlier.
Programme members now account for 77.4% of group retail sales.
It was not only retail that came to the party in the latest six months. Also kicking in was SA’s largest wholesale medicine distributor, UPD. Though UPD’s revenue growth was a subdued 7.5% to R5.85bn, operating profit of R140m was up 22.1% year on year.
"UPD is leveraging off rising economies of scale and improving productivity," says Kneale.
His challenge is to keep Clicks’ growth trajectory pointing solidly upwards. On his side are ongoing market share gains across all key business areas and the rising importance of higher-margin private label and exclusive brand products. But the key underpin to growth will be an ambitious rollout of new Clicks stores and inclusion of a pharmacy in all stores.
"We are targeting to grow to 800 stores, adding about 25 annually," Kneale says.
In its quest for growth Clicks faces an equally ambitious competitor in the drugstore space: Dis-Chem, which listed in November.
So far, in terms of retail sales growth, Dis-Chem appears to be achieving an edge over Clicks. In the 22 weeks to January 29, Dis-Chem reported retail sales up 14.3% to R6.71bn.
Dis-Chem has big growth plans, with a strategy calling for store numbers to double from the current 101 over the next five to eight years.
There is one big difference between Clicks and Dis-Chem’s expansion plans. Dis-Chem is married to shopping mall-based, big-format destination stores with a targeted size of 1,000m²-1,800m². Clicks’ focus is primarily on smaller convenience stores, with the average size of existing stores now at 652m².
Kneale believes smaller convenience stores give Clicks the edge. "Convenience shopping will increasingly become the order of the day in SA, as it has overseas," he says.
Whatever the case, Clicks’ share price is outperforming Dis-Chem’s, with the latter’s up 9.5% since its listing and Clicks’ up 13% over the same period.
It has the makings of an interesting race just getting under way.
