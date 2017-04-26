Clicks Group reeling in the good numbers

Overall, during the six months to January, promotional sales in Clicks stores jumped 19.7% and made up 34.9% of total sales. Despite this, its retail operating margin lifted to 7.6% from 7.5% a year earlier and operating profit 12.3% to R700m.

Also impressive was a 7.5% rise in same-store sales growth and a 2.3% rise in same-store sales volume.

Walker believes the role played by Clicks’ ClubCard loyalty programme cannot be underestimated. "It is a brilliant programme," he says.

The programme, now in its 19th year, was revamped in 2015. It entailed moving from a paper voucher system to one in which cash rewards are loaded onto cards every two months.

"It is a far more modern and convenient system," says Kneale.

The revamped programme is attracting new members in droves. At the end of January there were 6.5m active members, up from 5.7m a year earlier and from 4.7m two years earlier.

Programme members now account for 77.4% of group retail sales.

It was not only retail that came to the party in the latest six months. Also kicking in was SA’s largest wholesale medicine distributor, UPD. Though UPD’s revenue growth was a subdued 7.5% to R5.85bn, operating profit of R140m was up 22.1% year on year.

"UPD is leveraging off rising economies of scale and improving productivity," says Kneale.

His challenge is to keep Clicks’ growth trajectory pointing solidly upwards. On his side are ongoing market share gains across all key business areas and the rising importance of higher-margin private label and exclusive brand products. But the key underpin to growth will be an ambitious rollout of new Clicks stores and inclusion of a pharmacy in all stores.

"We are targeting to grow to 800 stores, adding about 25 annually," Kneale says.

In its quest for growth Clicks faces an equally ambitious competitor in the drugstore space: Dis-Chem, which listed in November.

So far, in terms of retail sales growth, Dis-Chem appears to be achieving an edge over Clicks. In the 22 weeks to January 29, Dis-Chem reported retail sales up 14.3% to R6.71bn.

Dis-Chem has big growth plans, with a strategy calling for store numbers to double from the current 101 over the next five to eight years.