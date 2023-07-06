Puppets put JM Coetzee novel on the Baxter stage
Lara Foot and Handspring Puppet Company have collaborated to bring ‘Life & Times of Michael K’ to the stage
06 July 2023 - 05:00
Great art can make the specific universal.
A partnership between Lara Foot and the Handspring Puppet Co has created a multimedia theatrical experience that turns a South African story into a wonderful night at the theatre and makes the story’s compelling allegory even richer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now