×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Sport

The chink in Bok armour on a tough tour

Lack of an unerring goal-kicker is a worry as team strives for convincing showing ahead of the 2023 World Cup

03 November 2022 - 05:00 Jon Cardinelli

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber have made a number of bold and ambitious selections for the six-game tour of Europe this month. The quest for victories will be paramount as the Boks strive to beat Ireland, ranked No 1  in the world, and France, ranked No 2, and to achieve  a rare away win against England.

With Tests on successive Saturdays — from this week’s encounter in Dublin to the match at Twickenham on November 26 — it’s a daunting schedule...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.