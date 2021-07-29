Vaccinations: the get rich quick prick
Poor South Africans — no-one offers us pickled herring in the Pfizer queue
29 July 2021 - 05:00
Millions of South Africans have been clamouring to get vaccinated over the past few months — and yet some countries are having to dream up increasingly creative ways to lure people into getting their jabs.
In the US, most of those who want vaccines have had them, and yet only 48% of the population (161-million people) are vaccinated. This is some way off the 80% proportion that the New England Journal of Medicine this month estimated to be the herd immunity target for the US...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now