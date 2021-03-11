Life / Art South South celebrates African art While South South is partly an online community, it’s also a fair BL PREMIUM

For the most part, the growing global interest in contemporary art from Africa is cause for celebration. One niggling frustration, however, is the degree to which the whole enterprise still seems to depend on the global north — Europe especially — for validation.

It is of course undeniable that both the global art market and the world’s most influential art institutions are concentrated north of the equator. And there’s something pragmatic about the fact that, if African art is playing in the global market, African galleries need to have a presence at the big art fairs such as Art Basel and Frieze, and maybe even a permanent home in global capitals like London...