HOT PROPERTY: A modern mansion in Camps Bay, old-world charm in Milnerton
18 January 2018 - 05:10
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R20.895m
AGENT: Seeff
This multistorey home, set on a stand of more than 1,000m², boasts stunning sea, beach and mountain views. It includes a formal and informal lounge, three bedrooms, a separate apartment and staff accommodation, a huge wrap-around patio, a swimming pool and a three-car garage.
WHERE: Milnerton, Cape Town
PRICE: R7.9m
AGENT: Pam Golding Properties
Vrede Manor, a historic landmark that blends old-world charm with modern living, is ideally suited to be a bed-and-breakfast. The house, built in 1904, was once the official residence of the mayor of Milnerton. It has four generously sized reception rooms, four well-sized bedrooms (three en suite) as well as a full flatlet with a separate entrance.
