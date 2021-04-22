A bad week for Tokyo Sexwale
A good week
Savvy Cartrack buyers would have cashed in on the fast-growing vehicle tracking software company during this January’s market peak, when it hit a record high of R90 a share. But an overwhelming 99% of the company’s eligible shareholders opted to back CEO Zak Calisto’s investment vehicle Karooooo at a price of just R42 a share, to gain exposure to his wider global ambitions. They got one Karooooo share for every 10 Cartrack shares held.
This week it’s Nasdaq, next week, the world.
A bad week
Now that Tokyo Sexwale has revealed himself to be a soft target for ludicrous conspiracies such as the White Spiritual Boy Trust, he should expect a flood of e-mails from 419 scammers desperate to find someone who can help them move millions trapped in inhospitable countries, for the small price of their credit card details. We all have an aged aunt who’s fallen for it. Were it not so alarming how naive Sexwale, Mvelaphanda founder and former ANC national executive committee member is, it would be charming.
