A bad week for Tokyo Sexwale

A good week

Savvy Cartrack buyers would have cashed in on the fast-growing vehicle tracking software company during this January’s market peak, when it hit a record high of R90 a share. But an overwhelming 99% of the company’s eligible shareholders opted to back CEO Zak Calisto’s investment vehicle Karooooo at a price of just R42 a share, to gain exposure to his wider global ambitions. They got one Karooooo share for every 10 Cartrack shares held.

This week it’s Nasdaq, next week, the world.