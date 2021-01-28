A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

A good week

One update doesn’t a turnaround career make, but if Woolworths’ latest trading statement is anything to go by, newly installed CEO Roy Bagattini is flexing some muscle.

The decision to sell the glossy Elizabeth Street store in Sydney for R5.6bn will bring in some much needed cash to cut debt and while we’re evidently still not buying its clothing, boy are we going large in the food aisles. Year-to-date, Woolies stock is up 15%. Next stop may be R50 — still half its record highs — but not being Ian (pay me regardless) Moir, we’ll take it.