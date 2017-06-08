Good week for Tom Thabane and bad week for Phuthuma Nhleko

It never rains but it pours for MTN. Just when it has come through its Nigeria debacle by settling a US$1.6bn regulatory fine, group executive chairman Phuthuma Nhleko has been hit with a claim for $4.2bn in damages lodged by Turkcell. The Turkish company alleges MTN paid bribes to SA and Iranian officials to secure the licence that it initially won in Iran in 2005. The matter will be heard in the Johannesburg high court, five years after the case was first brought. MTN shares have dipped to their lowest level since February.