A Good Week for Callisto Pasuwa and a Bad Week for Jeff Nemeth

Despite poor resources and problems over pay, Zimbabwe’s football team under coach Callisto Pasuwa came within minutes of pulling off a stunning win against top-flight Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The group match ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Zim Warriors putting on a dazzling style of play that neighbours Bafana Bafana should heed. "You asked me who was the favourite and I answered Zimbabwe," Pasuwa told the media. "I hope this ... will motivate my players to do better in the next game, against Senegal."