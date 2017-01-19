News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A Good Week for Callisto Pasuwa and a Bad Week for Jeff Nemeth

19 January 2017 - 06:26 AM

Despite poor resources and problems over pay, Zimbabwe’s football team under coach Callisto Pasuwa came within minutes of pulling off a stunning win against top-flight Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The group match ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Zim Warriors putting on a dazzling style of play that neighbours Bafana Bafana should heed. "You asked me who was the favourite and I answered Zimbabwe," Pasuwa told the media. "I hope this ... will motivate my players to do better in the next game, against Senegal."

It’s taken dozens of burning vehicles and incalculable brand damage, but Ford Southern Africa has finally admitted there’s something wrong with its Kuga 1.6 SUV. At a press conference called by the national consumer commission (NCC), Ford regional boss Jeff Nemeth announced the recall of more than 4,500 Kugas — but couldn’t shake the perception that he had been forced into the decision by the NCC. Ford says the engine repairs are straightforward; whether its reputation can be fixed as easily, remains to be seen.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Angola: Smoke and mirrors
News & Fox
2.
WEF: In defence of Davos
News & Fox
3.
ANOTHER WEEK: Clean break
News & Fox / Another Week
4.
A Good Week for Callisto Pasuwa and a Bad Week ...
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.