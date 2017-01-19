A Good Week for Callisto Pasuwa and a Bad Week for Jeff Nemeth
Despite poor resources and problems over pay, Zimbabwe’s football team under coach Callisto Pasuwa came within minutes of pulling off a stunning win against top-flight Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The group match ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Zim Warriors putting on a dazzling style of play that neighbours Bafana Bafana should heed. "You asked me who was the favourite and I answered Zimbabwe," Pasuwa told the media. "I hope this ... will motivate my players to do better in the next game, against Senegal."
It’s taken dozens of burning vehicles and incalculable brand damage, but Ford Southern Africa has finally admitted there’s something wrong with its Kuga 1.6 SUV. At a press conference called by the national consumer commission (NCC), Ford regional boss Jeff Nemeth announced the recall of more than 4,500 Kugas — but couldn’t shake the perception that he had been forced into the decision by the NCC. Ford says the engine repairs are straightforward; whether its reputation can be fixed as easily, remains to be seen.
