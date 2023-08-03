PROFILE: Backyard rentals go online with RoomKing
With RoomKing, Modicai Mnculwane is exploiting a market gap with huge potential — township backyard rentals
About 10-million people — nearly 20% of the population — are believed to rent a backyard room in townships or informal settlements across South Africa.
At an average monthly rental of R1,200, the sector is estimated to generate R12bn in annual revenue. Yet the township market is informal and unregulated, with few if any structures in place to protect the rights of landlords and tenants. ..
