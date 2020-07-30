News & Fox / Entrepreneurs PROFILE: How actress Masechaba Mtolo bought Lew Geffen Estates The actress and presenter will take over the management of Lew Geffen Estates – and her plan is to start at the bottom BL PREMIUM

SA’s housing market, already in a fragile state before the pandemic, has in recent months recorded a further slump in sales and prices. But not everyone is battening down the hatches.

Actress and radio presenter Masechaba Mtolo and her husband, Shell SA chair Hloniphizwe Mtolo, are taking a bold bet on a real estate recovery via a landmark deal in which they will become the new owners of Joburg-based Lew Geffen Estates.