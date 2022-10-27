Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
The function and film industries took heavy blows during the pandemic, and Cape Town brothers Blanche and Louis Franken are doing their best to revive them with a project they describe as the Airbnb of events.
Their company connects the owners of properties with people looking for a venue, whether it’s to host a party, hold a meeting or shoot a movie. Venues on offer range from castles to villas and high-end homes...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PROFILE
Everyspace app finds a venue that will fit the event
Putting people in their place is the concept of a new business tipped as the Airbnb of events
The function and film industries took heavy blows during the pandemic, and Cape Town brothers Blanche and Louis Franken are doing their best to revive them with a project they describe as the Airbnb of events.
Their company connects the owners of properties with people looking for a venue, whether it’s to host a party, hold a meeting or shoot a movie. Venues on offer range from castles to villas and high-end homes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.