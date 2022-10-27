×

Everyspace app finds a venue that will fit the event

Putting people in their place is the concept of a new business tipped as the Airbnb of events

27 October 2022 - 05:00 Lenore Oliver

The function and film industries took heavy blows during the pandemic, and Cape Town brothers Blanche and Louis Franken are doing their best to revive them with a project they describe as the Airbnb of events.

Their company connects the owners of properties with people looking for a venue, whether it’s to host a party, hold a meeting or shoot a movie. Venues on offer range from castles to villas and high-end homes...

