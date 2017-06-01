DINNER PARTY INTEL: Google’s tongue-lashing | fidget spinners | India’s luxury tax plan

Google received a tongue-lashing last week after it argued in court that compiling salary records for its employees was too much of a logistical challenge and too costly an exercise. The rebuke came from the US labour department, which has accused it of underpaying women.

Noting Google’s nearly US$28bn annual income, attorney Ian Eliasoph said: "Google would be able to absorb the cost as [easily] as a dry kitchen sponge could absorb a single drop of water."

