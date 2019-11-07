Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Spectrum licensing is good news Triumph of common sense: Icasa announces plans to sell much-needed frequencies for faster internet access BL PREMIUM

There were two victories last week. The Springboks won the Rugby World Cup final with blistering intent and a game plan that played to our brawny strengths.

It was a masterclass in Springbok rugby and a triumph which has done more to unite our fractured country than anything else lately, reminding even the sceptics of how powerfully sport can bring people together.