Local arms industry not quite firing
Local arms industry must join forces, says exec
South Africa’s arms industry is showing signs of a change for the better, but there remains room for improvement to muscle back into the international market. Local companies will need to adapt to compete, according to one industry executive.
The international market has changed with wars in Europe and the Middle East and the nature of war has changed too. Wars are no longer only conventional; armed drones, electronic disruptions and armoured vehicles with greater mobility are among the changes. The local industry, with its reputation for excellence in making heavy mine-protected vehicles, missiles, ammunition and related products, will need to change along with it...
