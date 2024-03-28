PROFILE
From Karoo skies to far-off galaxies
Astronomer Vanessa McBride goes boldly into the future — and now she aims to encourage scientific co-operation on global issues
28 March 2024 - 05:00
South African astronomer Vanessa McBride has taken on the challenge of encouraging scientists globally to work across disciplines, and geopolitical and other boundaries, to find solutions to the big issues made worse by inequality.
This is changing the way they do science and communicate its impact, says McBride, 45, science director of the International Science Council (ISC)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.