Cape Town’s digital nomads: a blessing, but not for all
There are fears that rentals will rise as landlords benefit from tenants who earn strong currencies
28 March 2024 - 05:00
Digital nomads, the remote workers of the world, are finding Cape Town an attractive destination, but they’re perceived as contributing to rising rentals.
The city offers comfortable accommodation and work spaces, easy access to outdoor activities and a buzzing food scene, and it is budget friendly as long as you earn euros or dollars...
