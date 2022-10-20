×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

WATCH: What does lead poisoning do to your kid’s brain?

Children who are exposed to the toxic heavy metal lead are more likely to commit violent crime and to get lower scores on intelligence tests as adults. But experts and industry groups say the government isn’t doing enough to manage lead

20 October 2022 - 08:10 Yolanda Mdzeke and Jesse Copelyn
Picture: 123RF/VLADYSLAV STAROZHYLOV
Picture: 123RF/VLADYSLAV STAROZHYLOV
  • Researchers found that three-quarters of children tested in Kimberley, Cape Town and Joburg had lead poisoning. One reason is that lead paint covers homes, toys and playground equipment across parts of the country. 
  • While the government has placed limits on how much lead can be added to paint, industry groups and experts say the government isn’t enforcing these laws. Additionally, health-care workers are missing lead poisoning cases.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

This metal is destroying children’s brains — SA has no plans to remove it

Children who are exposed to lead can face a series of problems as they grow up, ranging from heart problems to violent behaviour
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

WATCH: How to keep teenagers on TB treatment

TB was the leading cause of death for teenagers between 2008 and 2018 in SA. Find out why and what we can do to make treatment more accessible to ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Inside SA’s mRNA hub: What it looks like and how it works

Afrigen Biologics, a Cape Town pharmaceutical company, has made Africa’s first Covid jab as part of the World Health Organisation’s mRNA vaccine ...
Features
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: A Boer made a plan and that’s a pebble ...
News & Fox
2.
Britain’s PM in her salad days
News & Fox / Trending
3.
All aboard another Transnet bungle
News & Fox
4.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Army inferno
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
5.
A good week for Bob van Dijk
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.