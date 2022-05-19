News & Fox Durban is back in business — and attracting investments Areas in the municipality that were devastated by unrest and floods are drawing new projects, including one that will enable the city to be viewed from above

Durban, devastated by civil unrest, floods and the pandemic, is not only recovering, but earning a reputation as a resilient investment destination.

It is on the brink of a new multibillion-rand development in the upmarket area of Shongweni, a short distance to the west of the city. Phillip Sithole, deputy city manager of the eThekwini municipality, tells the FM the development will be twice the size of Umhlanga Ridge. Work is expected to begin this year on the new Shongweni Urban Development Project, which will be rolled out in phases over the next 15 years...