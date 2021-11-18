News & Fox COP26: the Danish show us how it’s done What’s not to like about the pastry lovers who invented Lego? The Danes are an entirely laudable nation who are showing the world how to build the closest thing to a carbon-neutral utopia we have yet seen, doubling GDP over the past 40 years but keeping energy consumption constant. As Francis Fukuyama said, every liberal democracy should try to be Denmark B L Premium

As the fractious COP26 ground to an end in Glasgow I was reminded of the disaster of COP15 in 2009. That was the first time I paid attention to the event and I thought the acronym was related to the Danish capital, where it was held.

It is not. COP is Conference of the Parties run by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the number tracks the sequence since the first "Earth Summit" in Rio de Janeiro in 1992...