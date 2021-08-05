News & Fox PROFILE: SA Rugby’s Rassie Erasmus As player, coach and now director of rugby, the former star Bok loose forward is no stranger to bruising clashes. In his latest charge up the middle, he has used social media to outrage both the opposition and the rugby establishment

When Rassie Erasmus is hauled before a World Rugby tribunal, it is likely that those who sit in judgment of him will summon self-righteous indignation at SA’s director of rugby for "bringing the game into disrepute". The rest of the rugby world might look on with wry amusement.Erasmus is likely to regard the charge, and subsequent punishment (it is an open-and-shut case as far as the game’s mandarins are concerned), with his usual equanimity.The man is no stranger to controversy or confrontation and the world of rugby knows him well for his eccentricities. When he coached the Free State Cheetahs, he once perched on the roof of the Bloemfontein stadium with a series of coloured lights to signal the plays to the men on the field. He was lucky that it was a night game, or the sun might have blanked out his instructions.The latest eccentricity came last week in a video Erasmus broadcast. It was naively reported in some quarters to have been "leaked", as if the video came straight from ...