Why BAT is breezing through the clouds
US moves to ban menthol cigarettes, which make up 25% of BAT’s US profit, could speed up its focus on next-generation products
06 May 2021 - 05:00
British American Tobacco (BAT), which is blazing a trail in reduced-risk next-generation products (NGPs), appears to be breezing through the implications of a possible ban on menthol-flavoured cigarettes in the US.
A ban would be a big deal for BAT, since menthol cigarettes are a major market for it after its 2017 takeover of Reynolds American...
