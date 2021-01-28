News & Fox Gwede denies ‘donation’ to his foundation Mantashe says his charity foundation received no dodgy payment and puts such allegations down to ANC leadership games BL PREMIUM

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe is adamant that his foundation did not receive any questionable payments from a subsidiary of industrial conglomerate Bidvest, claiming the matter made the headlines because of who he is.

"No money went to the foundation — that’s a fact," he tells the FM...