FREE WEBINAR | Does your agency have what it takes to survive the pandemic?

Early estimates predict that the global advertising industry will lose $23bn in revenue as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced lockdowns, and economic slowdowns, across the world.

The ad industry is balanced on a razor’s edge, forcing a turning point of sorts: can agencies afford to stay as they are, maintaining the same-old-same-old status quo; or are they willing to invest in resources and expertise to form true business partnerships with their clients?

How far do they need to go in terms of research, data gathering, and analysis, to set them ahead of the competition and prove their relevance in a market that is going to become tougher than ever? Importantly, do agencies have the balls for the fight?

Join Phumi Mashigo for what is sure to be a fired-up conversation with Faheem Chaudhry, M&C Saatchi Abel MD, and Darren Hampton, Nando’s head of digital marketing.

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 10am

Cost: Free