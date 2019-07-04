Vodacom takes on Spotify, Apple Music

In a music streaming market dominated by international players like Apple, Spotify and the recently launched YouTube Music, Vodacom may seem a little out of place.

But its My Muze streaming app has been downloaded more than a million times on Google’s Play Store since its launch in April. And its service was the music partner for the SA Music Awards.

SA’s mobile operators have chosen to leverage their sizeable subscriber bases to launch local streaming services.

With high mobile penetration in SA, they are looking for ways to provide more services to diversify their revenue streams, says Ndzalo Mpangana, analyst at iAfrikan Digital. In part, this is driven by the decline in revenue from voice calls.

Take Discovery, says Mpangana, which recently launched a digital bank. "It started with medical aid, then went into life cover and now has banking services. The telecom companies are following the same model."

SA’s two largest mobile operators have more than 70-million subscribers between them. MTN had 30-million by the end of March, and Vodacom leads with about 44-million.

MTN says its own streaming service, MusicTime!, has more than 240,000 downloads both on Android and iOS. It launched MusicTime! in December.

The service has more users on Android than any other platform and the app is available in some of the countries where MTN operates, the company says.

Vodacom’s My Muze app is only available for Android users. Customers using Apple devices can use the service by accessing it using a web browser.

Their streaming services won’t appeal to everyone. Mpangana says middle-and upper-middle-class South Africans seem comfortable with Apple Music or Spotify, but the majority of South Africans are still sharing or listening to music using illegal means. This means music files are shared on chat platforms such as WhatsApp or downloaded via cloud services such as Data File Host.

High data prices have hampered mass adoption of music streaming. Both MTN and Vodacom hope to fill this gap.