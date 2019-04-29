Companies

Spotify is first online music service to hit 100-million paid users

Competition from Apple, Amazon.com and YouTube has done little to slow Spotify’s prodigious global growth

29 April 2019 - 17:41 Lucas Shaw
A smartphone is seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2018. Picture: REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
A smartphone is seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2018. Picture: REUTERS / DADO RUVIC

Los Angeles — Spotify has reached 100-million paid subscribers, a first for any online music service, adding more customers in the latest quarter than analysts expected and boosting confidence that the company has lots of room to grow.

Spotify Technology took on 4-million customers in the quarter, compared with the 3.3-million forecast by analysts. But its first-quarter loss was 79c a share, wider than the 41c loss analysts expected. After a brief rise, the stock fell as much as 2% to $135.50 in New York trading.

Competition from Apple, Amazon.com and YouTube has done little to slow Spotify’s growth around the world, and the company has relied on its independence from some of the world’s largest companies to its advantage. It has boosted its customer base through promotional deals with Hulu, Samsung and even Alphabet’s Google (YouTube’s parent company).

“The music industry market is way bigger than most people realised,” CEO Daniel Ek said on a call with analysts.

The company forecast it would add a further 7-million to 10-million subscribers in the current quarter. While Spotify has amassed its current user base thanks to music, the company has acquired three podcasting companies in the past few months to drive subscriber growth through other mediums.

Spotify spent about $400-million to buy Gimlet Media, Anchor and Parcast, hoping that podcasting will turn the company into the world’s top audio platform and reduce its reliance on music. Record labels collect the majority of its annual sales.

Label Payments

Payments to labels are a big reason the Swedish company is still losing a lot of money. Spotify attributed the first-quarter loss largely to higher costs for stock options and restricted stock units, thanks to its share-price gains. Gross margin was 24.7%, above the high end of the company’s guidance range.

Spotify is in the middle of negotiations with the world’s three largest music companies — Universal, Sony and Warner. Executives have cautioned investors not to expect those deals to reduce its costs, but still sounded enthusiastic about concluding talks. “We’re feeling good about the progress we’re making,” chief financial officer Barry McCarthy said in an interview.

Though Spotify’s premium subscribers topped expectations, monthly active users fell just short at 217-million. Spotify was projected to report about 218.3-million total users and 99.3-million premium subscribers, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg News.

Expansion into new territories, such as India, will sustain growth in free users for years to come, the company said. Spotify has added 2-million customers since expanding to India earlier this year, and McCarthy said Latin America and Asia are growing quickly. Spotify offers a free service with advertisements and limited use, selling a full buffet of on-demand songs and playlists without ads for a fee.

Its growth in recent years has buoyed the entire music industry. Record sales have climbed four years in a row, and surpassed $19bn in 2018. Shares of the music streaming service have rallied 22% so far this year, compared with a 17% gain in the S&P 500.

With Karen Lin

Bloomberg 

Tencent Music sets $1.1bn IPO as the market dances around

Succumbing to global market turbulence, China’s largest music-streaming service, backed by Naspers’s 31%-owned Tencent, sold 82-million American ...
Companies
4 months ago

Tencent Music cuts back listing target to $2bn, say insiders

The subsidiary of tech giant Tencent had planned to raise between $3bn and $4bn
Companies
7 months ago

Spotify reports 83-million paying subscribers, up 40% from a year ago

The streaming company attributes its growth to emerging markets, particularly Latin America and Southeast Asia — but it has yet to turn a profit
Companies
9 months ago

Online music streaming now the industry’s single biggest revenue source

In 2017, subscription-based streaming revenue accounted for 38% of all recorded music, and overtook physical sales and digital downloads for the ...
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Spotify posts surprise profit in Q4, sees loss in 2019

Companies

Naspers’s stake in Tencent Music is worth a Tiger Brands

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tencent Music cuts back listing target to $2bn, say insiders

Companies

Spotify reports 83-million paying subscribers, up 40% from a year ago

Companies

Spotify’s debut a mixed bag for retail investors

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.